Louisville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky returns to Main Event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky returned to Main Event on Sycamore Station Place on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This is the third year that Main Event has hosted the popular winter fundraiser.

According to a release, all of the proceeds from the event is going to Special Olympics Kentucky.

Prizes were awarded to the top fundraising university or school group, top fundraising law enforcement group, top fundraising corporate group and the top fundraising team.

Prizes were also awarded to the team and individual with the best costumes, which were decided by the audience.

In 25 years, the Louisville Polar Plunge has raised more than $4.5 million for the Special Olympics. This year, over $200,000 was raised.

