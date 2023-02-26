Master P announces new sports talk show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller will premier his new sports talk show on Monday night.

Co-hosted by Mike Rutherford, The Truth. The Realist Sports Show on the Planet with P and Mike will cover local and national sports, news, and entertainment topics.

“Louisville is like a second home to me, and I am excited to film this in Louisville and take The Truth sports show nationally,” Miller said. “We will discuss UofL and national sports in a sophisticated, educational, but honest way. This will be the realist sports show on the planet. I am thrilled to have Mike Rutherford joining me as co-host. He is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge, and his commitment to Louisville and its sports teams is unmatched.”

The first episode will premier live Monday night at 7 p.m.

