Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Master P announces new sports talk show in Louisville

Master P, in partnership with WBNA 21, is premiering his new sports talk show Monday.
Master P, in partnership with WBNA 21, is premiering his new sports talk show Monday.(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller will premier his new sports talk show on Monday night.

Co-hosted by Mike Rutherford, The Truth. The Realist Sports Show on the Planet with P and Mike will cover local and national sports, news, and entertainment topics.

“Louisville is like a second home to me, and I am excited to film this in Louisville and take The Truth sports show nationally,” Miller said. “We will discuss UofL and national sports in a sophisticated, educational, but honest way. This will be the realist sports show on the planet. I am thrilled to have Mike Rutherford joining me as co-host. He is a walking encyclopedia of knowledge, and his commitment to Louisville and its sports teams is unmatched.”

The first episode will premier live Monday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Police found a woman shot in a grassy area off I-65 North near Woodbine.
Woman found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville
KSP: 19-year-old killed from Crestwood killed in Henry County crash
15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

Latest News

The city’s first Metro Youth Cabinet met Saturday to strategize recommendations to advise Mayor...
Louisville’s first Metro Youth Cabinet meets to help prevent violence in the city
Louisville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky returns to Main Event
Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were front and center sharing their ideas on ways...
JCPS students take on community issues at 3rd annual JusticeFest
Louisville’s first Metro Youth Cabinet meets to help prevent violence in the city
Louisville’s first Metro Youth Cabinet meets to help prevent violence in the city