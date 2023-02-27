10 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 10 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications, said the Championship Series is underway for horses to accrue points to get into the Kentucky Derby.

“We’re two weeks into the Championship Series,” Rogers said. “A week ago we had Angel of Empire win down at Fair Grounds (in New Orleans) for Brad Cox.”

This week’s focus was on a horse named Confidence Game, which won the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park with 18-1 odds and earned 50 points in the series.

The horse is trained by Keith Desormeaux, whose younger brother Kent is a four-time Kentucky Derby winning jockey, according to Rogers.

“(Confidence Game) took advantage of that wet track,” Rogers said. “Breeding suggests that, yes, he would like the mud. He also benefited from a very fast pace early on, and he closed into it for the victory.”

Back at home, Rogers said about a quarter of the padded seats in the new first turn have been installed and should be completed in the next few weeks.

Rogers said tickets are still available for those new stadium-style seats.

