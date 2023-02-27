Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: 50+ MPH wind gust threat, strong storm potential end by this evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY - until 7PM ET tonight
  • ALERT DAY: 50+ MPH gusts and a few strong storms, ending by sunset tonight
  • Another powerful system will arrive by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms will be out of our area before dinnertime on Monday evening. Until then, expect 50+ MPH wind gusts and isolated tornado potential in any stronger storms, especially in Southern Indiana.

Our Alert Day and the Wind Advisory end this evening.

Tuesday is a nice, but slightly cooler day behind a cold front. Highs will reach into the lower 60s during the afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

We’ll be mostly clear by Tuesday night, but warmer air with a warm front will surge in heading into early Wednesday morning. Expect lows in the 40s just before dawn.

Be aware that the Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill is at 10:07 a.m. ET Wednesday. Your weather radio and certain tornado sirens will sound during that time.

While a lot of Wednesday is dry and warm with 70s for highs, showers and storms arrive at night.

By Thursday morning the rain is gone, but more will arrive Thursday night after a day in the 60s.

This system for late Thursday into Friday gives us a healthy dose of heavy rain, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the exact track of the low pressure. If the track trends north, stronger storms would be a potential to watch for. If south, some of our northern counties could have some wintry weather to be concerned with.

Keep an eye on our forecast this week as this dynamic weathermaker evolves!

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, February 27, 2023

