ALERT DAY: Quite windy into the early afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Until 7 PM; gusts 50+ MPH possible
  • SEVERE THREAT: Strong storm possible along/north of I-64; damaging winds main threat
  • Several rounds of rain possible later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place due to the potential for 50+ MPH wind gusts, especially during times of heavy showers/thunderstorms. Much of the gusts will ease back after 4pm to allow for a calmer evening. Breezy evening on tap with the wind gusts easing below 30 mph by 8pm this evening.

Tuesday’s forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies dominate Tuesday night as we slide into the 40s once again.

Additional showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday evening/night. We’ll keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with wind conditions, in the forecast through Friday.

