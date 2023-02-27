Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Strong winds and storms possible today

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: 7 AM to 7 PM; gusts 50+ MPH possible
  • SEVERE THREAT: Strong storm possible along/north of I-64; damaging winds main threat
  • Several rounds of rain possible later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place due to the potential for 50+ MPH wind gusts today. After dealing with showers early this morning with a warm front, we’ll see some dry time before the cold front brings additional showers and storms during the late morning hours. Tonight will be drier but still windy. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH remain possible as today’s system moves further east. Expect lows in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies dominate Tuesday night as we slide into the 40s once again.

Additional showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday evening/night. We’ll keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with wind conditions, in the forecast through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, February 26, 2023

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Crews working at Roosters Wings fire
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, February 27, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, February 26, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/24
The investigation started on Valentine's Day.
LMPD searching for person of interest in vehicle break-ins