ALERT DAY: Strong winds and storms possible today

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: 7 AM to 7 PM; gusts 50+ MPH possible

SEVERE THREAT: Strong storm possible along/north of I-64; damaging winds main threat

Several rounds of rain possible later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY is in place due to the potential for 50+ MPH wind gusts today. After dealing with showers early this morning with a warm front, we’ll see some dry time before the cold front brings additional showers and storms during the late morning hours. Tonight will be drier but still windy. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH remain possible as today’s system moves further east. Expect lows in the 40s.

Tuesday’s forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies dominate Tuesday night as we slide into the 40s once again.

Additional showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday evening/night. We’ll keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms, along with wind conditions, in the forecast through Friday.

