Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bourbon lovers can win rare bottles of bourbon benefiting Make-A-Wish

One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old...
One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year, and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.(Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five of the most sought-after bottles of bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a good cause.

Tickets for the Bourbon Lover’s Raffle are now on sale with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, according to a release.

One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year, and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.

Each $100 raffle ticket will benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter, which the organizations said celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Tickets will be sold until noon on March 11 with the drawing held on March 11 at 9 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Latest News

Police found a woman shot in a grassy area off I-65 North near Woodbine.
UPDATE: Woman identified after being found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville
Woman found dead off I-65 North near Woodbine Street identified
Cooking on WAVE
Budget-friendly recipe of the month: Cajun seasoned fish with rice
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers