Bourbon lovers can win rare bottles of bourbon benefiting Make-A-Wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five of the most sought-after bottles of bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a good cause.

Tickets for the Bourbon Lover’s Raffle are now on sale with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, according to a release.

One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year, and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.

Each $100 raffle ticket will benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter, which the organizations said celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Tickets will be sold until noon on March 11 with the drawing held on March 11 at 9 p.m.

