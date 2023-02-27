Budget-friendly recipe of the month: Cajun seasoned fish with rice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE is partnering with the UK Cooperative Extension to give you ideas for affordable recipes. This month we’re highlighting a tasty fish recipe!

• 1 tablespoon paprika • 1 tablespoon dried oregano • 1 tablespoon garlic powder • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper • 1 teaspoon salt • 1 tablespoon butter • 1 package (10 ounces) frozen vegetable blend with onions, celery, peppers, and parsley • 3 cups cooked brown rice • Nonstick cooking spray • 1 1/2 pounds thawed fish fillets, any type • 1 lime (optional)

1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

2. Combine paprika, oregano, garlic powder, pepper, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan.

4. Add frozen vegetable blend.

5. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

6. Add cooked rice and 1 teaspoon of prepared seasoning mix. Cook and stir until rice is heated through, about 3 to 5 minutes.

7. Reduce heat to very low. Cover rice mixture and keep warm while preparing fish.

8. Spray fish fillets on all sides with cooking spray and coat with seasoning mix. Remember to wash your hands after handling raw fish.

9. Place a large cast iron skillet or other heavy, nonstick skillet on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Let the pan preheat until it’s very hot but not smoking.

10. Place fish fillets in a single layer in the pan. The pan will smoke a little.

11. Cook fish over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully turn the fish over. The seasoning mixture will make a dark brown crust on the fish.

12. Cook the fish on the other side for 3 more minutes, or until it is solid white and flakes easily with a fork, or registers at least 145 degrees F when tested in the thickest part.

13. Divide fish into six portions and serve each piece over 1/2 cup of cooked rice.

14. Optional: Sprinkle fish with juice from one lime.

15. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Variations: Add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or chili powder for a spicier mix.

Makes 6 servings Serving size: 1 fish filet and 1/2 cup rice

Cost per recipe: $11.44

Cost per serving: $1.91

