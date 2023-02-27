Central High School, Louisville Water team up for dental programming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As National Children’s Dental Health Month wraps up, JCPS students and Louisville Water teamed up to teach elementary school children how to take care of their teeth.

Students in Central High School’s dental magnet program were at Coleridge-Taylor Elementary Monday morning teaching the importance of dental care.

Louisville Water is a partner in the magnet program, which grants students the opportunity to share what they’ve been studying. They said their educators have worked with community health partners for over 20 years to improve children’s oral health.

Coleridge-Taylor students learned how to properly brush, floss, and choose healthy snacks and drinks while cutting back on sugar.

Louisville Water visited Central students in 2022 to talk about the important role drinking water plays in an overall healthy lifestyle, a release said.

“Dental hygiene is essential to kids’ growth,” dental magnet student Phillip Baker said. “We want to make sure that kids, especially in this school and this area, have access to all the necessities they need to remove any barrier that keeps them from learning.”

Every child at Coleridge-Taylor received a Louisville pure tap Bottle, dental care book and toothbrush.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.