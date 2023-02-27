Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania announced it would no longer allow children and teens under 16 to dine there without supervision.

The Royersford location said in a Facebook post that they made the decision after groups of young people had often been loud, used explicit language, mistreated property and disrespected employees.

The post said management had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.

“Parents, we are not blaming you,” it stated. “Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.

“We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in.”

They said at least part of the issue stemmed from children and teens being dropped off at a nearby “bounce park” for hours, with groups of them coming from there to the restaurant.

People under 16 will still be allowed to order food to go.

“To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you,” management stated. “But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.”

The post has gotten hundreds of comments, with a large majority supporting the ban.

“I can tell this was well thought out,” one person wrote. “Your post is very well written. I don’t blame you for making this decision, however difficult it may be. Thanks for thinking about the families.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Quite windy into the early afternoon
Crews extinguish Old Louisville structure fire
Severe weather has caused massive damage in Norman, Oklahoma.
RAW: Cars, homes damaged in Oklahoma
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself