Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.

Calls came in around 3:58 p.m. to the 1700 block of Toppill Road in Iroquois Park on reports of a fire.

The brush fire is reportedly three acres wide, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue. Fairdale Fire Department is said to be supporting operations with a fire company and ATV.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.