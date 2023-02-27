Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Calls came in around 3:58 p.m. to the 1700 block of Toppill Road in Iroquois Park on reports of a fire.
The brush fire is reportedly three acres wide, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue. Fairdale Fire Department is said to be supporting operations with a fire company and ATV.
This is a developing story.
