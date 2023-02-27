Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.

Calls came in around 3:58 p.m. to the 1700 block of Toppill Road in Iroquois Park on reports of a fire.

The brush fire is reportedly three acres wide, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue. Fairdale Fire Department is said to be supporting operations with a fire company and ATV.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

Latest News

The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.
Person treated for smoke inhalation after New Albany house fire
Horses from North Central Florida get ready to race at Churchill Downs.
10 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders
Coleridge-Taylor students will learn to properly brush, floss, choose healthy snacks and...
Central High School, Louisville Water team up for dental programming
Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour have been reported in the city, causing multiple reports...
More than 7,000 LG&E customers in Louisville area without power