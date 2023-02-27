Crews extinguish Old Louisville structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire to start in an Old Louisville neighborhood building.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in Monday at 10:35 a.m. and crews were sent to 817 South Brook Street.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and there were no reported injuries.

