Crews extinguish Old Louisville structure fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire to start in an Old Louisville neighborhood building.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in Monday at 10:35 a.m. and crews were sent to 817 South Brook Street.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and there were no reported injuries.

