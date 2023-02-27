Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Girl Scouts now offering cookies for online shipping

Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!(Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s never been easier to get Girl Scout cookies shipped directly to home.

Starting on Monday, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced online shipping and ordering for Girl Scout cookies are now live by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

The organization said for the launch of the Cookie Finder online program, customers will receive a $10 discount when they buy nine or more packages of cookies.

Girl Scouts previously announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin cookie with raspberry flavor dipped in chocolate coating, would be available exclusively for online sales.

Cookie booths will begin on March 24 and can be also found using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Latest News

Cooking on WAVE
Budget-friendly recipe of the month: Cajun seasoned fish with rice
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
A memorial was held in Louisville for 32-year-old John Taylor Jr. He died in the Phoenix Hill...
Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger.
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition