Girl Scouts now offering cookies for online shipping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s never been easier to get Girl Scout cookies shipped directly to home.

Starting on Monday, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana announced online shipping and ordering for Girl Scout cookies are now live by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

The organization said for the launch of the Cookie Finder online program, customers will receive a $10 discount when they buy nine or more packages of cookies.

Girl Scouts previously announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie, a thin cookie with raspberry flavor dipped in chocolate coating, would be available exclusively for online sales.

Cookie booths will begin on March 24 and can be also found using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder program.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.