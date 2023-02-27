Heine Bros. Coffee closing Fourth Street Live location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based coffee chain announced it is closing a downtown location in March.

Heine Bros. Coffee confirmed the location at Fourth Street Live would close on March 17.

The company’s co-founder and president, Mike Mays, said the closure was made due to unsustainable traffic to continue the store’s operations.

“We will continue to operate our other downtown Louisville store in the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main Streets, and we look forward to seeing people drop by when they’re in the area,” Mays said in a statement.

Heine Bros. said the company would be working with the Fourth Street team to offer them positions at other locations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.