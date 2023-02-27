Contact Troubleshooters
Heine Bros. Coffee closing Fourth Street Live location

A Louisville-based coffee chain announced it is closing a downtown location in March.
A Louisville-based coffee chain announced it is closing a downtown location in March.(Heine Brothers')
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based coffee chain announced it is closing a downtown location in March.

Heine Bros. Coffee confirmed the location at Fourth Street Live would close on March 17.

The company’s co-founder and president, Mike Mays, said the closure was made due to unsustainable traffic to continue the store’s operations.

“We will continue to operate our other downtown Louisville store in the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main Streets, and we look forward to seeing people drop by when they’re in the area,” Mays said in a statement.

Heine Bros. said the company would be working with the Fourth Street team to offer them positions at other locations.

