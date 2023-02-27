Hundreds gather in Lexington to Lift Every Voice, celebrate Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Church of God on Georgetown Road was filled with hundreds of people on Sunday worshipping, singing, and praying. Women in Worship held their annual Lift Every Voice event to celebrate Black History Month.

Tiffany Michelle Brown is Lexington’s Chief Equity and Implementation Officer, and says over 35 churches were represented. Several priests, apostles, and gospel singers alike did their best to Lift Every Voice in the building.

“As my pastor says, ‘How many of y’all love Jesus in the house?’” said Elder Mario Webb of the New Covenant Gospel Choir.

But as they prayed for a prosperous present and future, they also looked back on an unjust past for people of color. That included Lexington’s indelible ties to the slave trade.

City and state leaders joined in to hear from these speakers, and Governor Andy Beshear says it’s because of that history that these events need to be attended by all Kentuckians.

“This country has been built by everyone, yet our history all too often leaves different groups out or doesn’t celebrate important moments,” said Gov. Beshear. “Making sure that we tell history accurately helps us not repeat mistakes from our past, but also helps us to be better moving forward.”

Governor Beshear also addressed the audience about what he’d like done to support communities of color. He harped on bringing universal Pre-K to Kentucky, and creating more job opportunities that support a diverse workforce.

