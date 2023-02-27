Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hundreds gather in Lexington to Lift Every Voice, celebrate Black History Month

'LIFT EVERY VOICE' EVENT HELD AT CHURCH OF GOD IN LEXINGTON
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Church of God on Georgetown Road was filled with hundreds of people on Sunday worshipping, singing, and praying. Women in Worship held their annual Lift Every Voice event to celebrate Black History Month.

Tiffany Michelle Brown is Lexington’s Chief Equity and Implementation Officer, and says over 35 churches were represented. Several priests, apostles, and gospel singers alike did their best to Lift Every Voice in the building.

“As my pastor says, ‘How many of y’all love Jesus in the house?’” said Elder Mario Webb of the New Covenant Gospel Choir.

But as they prayed for a prosperous present and future, they also looked back on an unjust past for people of color. That included Lexington’s indelible ties to the slave trade.

City and state leaders joined in to hear from these speakers, and Governor Andy Beshear says it’s because of that history that these events need to be attended by all Kentuckians.

“This country has been built by everyone, yet our history all too often leaves different groups out or doesn’t celebrate important moments,” said Gov. Beshear. “Making sure that we tell history accurately helps us not repeat mistakes from our past, but also helps us to be better moving forward.”

Governor Beshear also addressed the audience about what he’d like done to support communities of color. He harped on bringing universal Pre-K to Kentucky, and creating more job opportunities that support a diverse workforce.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

Latest News

Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour have been reported in the city, causing multiple reports...
More than 7,000 LG&E customers in Louisville area without power
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
Marco’s Pizza announced it will be opening the new store located at 8800 Dixie Highway on March...
Marco’s Pizza opening first Louisville restaurant in March
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: 50+ MPH wind gust threat, strong storm potential end by this evening