Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Increased noise expected near Fort Knox due to training exercises

Exercises causing the noise includes aircraft maneuvers, weapon firing and more.
Exercises causing the noise includes aircraft maneuvers, weapon firing and more.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect increased noise and vibrations over the next week due to training exercises.

According to a post from the U.S. Army base, military training is scheduled to occur from Feb. 26 to March 1.

Exercises causing the noise includes aircraft maneuvers, weapon firing and more.

No timeline was provided on when the exercises would occur throughout the day other than during daytime and nighttime hours.

U.S. Army Fort Knox said the training is an important aspect to maintain critical capabilities and unit readiness.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

Latest News

Zion Manor Senior Apartments II is the newest facility offering quality affordable housing to...
New affordable housing community opens in Russell Neighborhood
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.
Person treated for smoke inhalation after New Albany house fire