Increased noise expected near Fort Knox due to training exercises

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fort Knox area can expect increased noise and vibrations over the next week due to training exercises.

According to a post from the U.S. Army base, military training is scheduled to occur from Feb. 26 to March 1.

Exercises causing the noise includes aircraft maneuvers, weapon firing and more.

No timeline was provided on when the exercises would occur throughout the day other than during daytime and nighttime hours.

U.S. Army Fort Knox said the training is an important aspect to maintain critical capabilities and unit readiness.

