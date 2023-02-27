Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Knott County community still stranded after mid-February flood

Knott County bridge destroyed
Knott County bridge destroyed(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - This is the second time a crossing on Little Doty Branch has been destroyed because of flooding.

The destruction has left around 25 people with no way out of their community.

They are riding a side-by-side down a railroad track just for access to a highway.

“Quite a few miles, and he said the rear end’s starting to heat up on the side-by-side. So, they’re built for really slow travel, the side-by-sides, but you need transportation once you get out of here,” Carl Slone, who is stranded by the flood, said.

Isolation has also left over twenty people unable to work, leaving them to jobs around the house, but missing hours on the clock.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

That is leaving Carl Slone and his wife in a tough spot.

“She’s needed in her job. So, it’s pretty, for us it’s pretty urgent. By any reason you need out is a good enough reason,” Slone said.

Between the July flood and heavy rain earlier this month, the Little Doty Branch community has been stranded over 30 days combined.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
All lanes blocked.
Scene cleared after vehicle fire on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Calm Tuesday before warmth, wind, rain return
Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.
Sen Braun: Biden must declassify lab leak intel
Bourbon
Local public officials discuss their opposition of the removal of the barrel tax