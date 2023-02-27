Louisville Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary gems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week returns from Monday, Feb. 27 through Sunday, March 5 as a way to dine out locally and help a local charity, according to a release.

Prices for Restaurant Week are $26, $36 or $46 for a three course menu at participating restaurants. Officials said that one dollar of every meal during Restaurant Week will be donated to Hope Buss.

Hope Buss is a local nonprofit that is focused on empowering families and individual people to reimagine the community by working alongside them and creating sustainable resources.

“Louisville is fortunate to have a vibrant and robust independent restaurant scene, which is certainly one of the city’s key tourism draws,” Louisville Tourism President & CEO Cleo Battle said. “Our agency is looking forward to this month’s Louisville Restaurant Week to be able to dually support Bourbon City’s strong culinary brand while simultaneously bringing awareness to this year’s philanthropic partner, The Hope Buss. We encourage guests to dine out during this annual week to support our city’s outstanding restaurants and The Hope Buss’ mission of serving and empowering Louisville’s underrepresented communities.”

For a list of participating restaurants and more information on Louisville Restaurant Week, click or tap here.

For more information on the Hope Buss, click or tap here.

