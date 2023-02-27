Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with assaulting his co-worker during an argument.

Kenny William Gaspar Gomez, 20, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.

Kenny William Gaspar Gomez, 20, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault. he admitted to cutting his co-worker with a knife.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Circle K in the 6000 block of New Cut Road. Louisville Metro police officers called to the scene found a man with a laceration to his arm. He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Gaspar’s arrest report says while police were still investigating the scene, Gaspar returned to the gas station and surrendered. He told police he felt bad and was scared about the situation.

After being given his Miranda rights in Spanish, Gaspar told detectives that he used his knife to cut the victim in his arm and the victim ran away holding the wound.

Gaspar went on to tell police he threw the knife away and gave them a description of it. With the help of a LMPD K9, detectives found the knife which they said still ha blood on it.

The report states Gaspar said he was protecting himself from being attacked with a power drill. Investigators say no power drill was found at the scene.

