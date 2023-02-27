Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after stabbing on New Cut Road

The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New Cut Road.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New Cut Road.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 5000 block of New Cut Road around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had received a laceration to the arm.

Officials said the man was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
Police found a woman shot in a grassy area off I-65 North near Woodbine.
Woman found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville
KSP: 19-year-old from Crestwood killed in Henry County crash
15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Increasing wind and rain tonight, Alert Day Monday
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A White Coat Ceremony was held for 33 Central High School juniors who are now one step closer...
White Coat Ceremony held for Central High School Students
Master P, in partnership with WBNA 21, is premiering his new sports talk show Monday.
Master P announces new sports talk show in Louisville