Man in hospital after stabbing on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New Cut Road.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the 5000 block of New Cut Road around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had received a laceration to the arm.

Officials said the man was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.