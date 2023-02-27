Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot overnight in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road where they found the man had been shot.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police said that all parties involved have been accounted for and the shooting is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New...
Man in hospital after stabbing on New Cut Road

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
ALERT DAY: Strong winds and storms possible today
A new Kentucky law allows firefighters to get line of duty benefits from cancer deaths. But...
House Bill 52 looks to make mental health treatment easier to get for Ky. firefighters
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after being stabbed on New...
Man in hospital after stabbing on New Cut Road
House Bill 52 is looking to give firefighters easier access to mental health treatment.
House Bill 52 looks to make mental health treatment easier to get for Ky. firefighters