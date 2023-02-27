Man taken to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot overnight in the St. Denis neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Cane Run Road where they found the man had been shot.

The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Police said that all parties involved have been accounted for and the shooting is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.