Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Marco’s Pizza opening first Louisville restaurant in March

Marco’s Pizza announced it will be opening the new store located at 8800 Dixie Highway on March...
Marco’s Pizza announced it will be opening the new store located at 8800 Dixie Highway on March 20.(Marco's Pizza)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Ohio-based pizza chain is set to soon open its first Louisville restaurant.

Marco’s Pizza announced it will be opening the new store located at 8800 Dixie Highway on March 20, according to a release.

The pizza brand based out of Toledo, Ohio offers a variety of menu items including pizza, subs and a specialty crustless pizza bowl offering.

The location is owned by the company’s largest franchisee, Hoogland Restaurant Group, which owns more than 100 Marco’s Pizza locations.

“We are eager to bring a new location to the Louisville community, and we know the residents here will love Marco’s Pizza,” Doug Prickett, Regional Manager at Marco’s Pizza said. “We look forward to sharing our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with pizza lovers and foodies alike.”

The new location will offer carryout, delivery, app and online ordering.

For more information on Marco’s Pizza, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
Girl Scouts now offering cookies for online shipping
Cooking on WAVE
Budget-friendly recipe of the month: Cajun seasoned fish with rice
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
A memorial was held in Louisville for 32-year-old John Taylor Jr. He died in the Phoenix Hill...
Memorial held for victim of shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood