More than 7,000 LG&E customers in Louisville area without power

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric is working to restore power to more than 7,000 customers affected by outages on Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour have been reported in the city, causing multiple reports of downed trees and power lines.

As of 4 p.m., LG&E said 161 separate power outage events have left 7,382 customers without power across the Louisville Metro.

Residents have multiple options to report power outages in their area.

File a claim via the LG&E and KU free mobile apps. ( Click here to download)

Report through an online LG&E account

Call (502) 589-1444

Text “OUTAGE” to 4LGEKU

LG&E also has an interactive power outage map to help residents track when and where the outages have occurred.

