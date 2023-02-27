Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple crashes in Louisville area impacting morning commute

WAVE News Traffic Alert
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are some interstate crashes that drivers in Louisville should be aware of for their morning commute.

The left shoulder and left lane are blocked on the I-71 South Ramp to I-65 South.

The right shoulder and right lane are blocked on the I-65 North Ramp to I-71.

The left shoulder is blocked on KY 841 North at mile marker 2.7 at Stonestreet Road.

The right shoulder is blocked on I-64 West at mile marker 17.6 in the Blankenbaker Parkway area.

Each of those crashes are expected to have about an hour delay.

