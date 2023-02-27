Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were multiple interstate crashes in Louisville that had an impact for some Monday morning commuters.
Currently, crash that is having an impact on traffic is on I-64 West at mile marker 17.6 in the Blankenbaker Parkway area. The right shoulder is blocked and it’s expected to cause a delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.
