Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

WAVE News Traffic Alert
WAVE News Traffic Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were multiple interstate crashes in Louisville that had an impact for some Monday morning commuters.

Currently, crash that is having an impact on traffic is on I-64 West at mile marker 17.6 in the Blankenbaker Parkway area. The right shoulder is blocked and it’s expected to cause a delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Crews working at Roosters Wings fire
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor

Latest News

WAVE News Traffic Alert
Semi-truck, passenger vehicle crash on I-64 West at Watterson Expressway
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
I-71 shutdowns/rolling roadblocks occurring in Oldham County
Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.
I-71 North, South experiencing intermittent rolling roadblocks due to cable pulls