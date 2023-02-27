New affordable housing community opens in Russell Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new affordable housing facility in the West End Monday morning.

Zion Manor Senior Apartments II offers housing to seniors in the Russell neighborhood.

“This development has been a labor of love shared by many partners. It is a true honor to officiate the opening of this important new housing development,” Deputy Mayor Sexton Smith said. “The Mayor’s Office is dedicated to building out infrastructure for the comfort and support of our seniors, and that starts with quality housing where Louisvillians can age-in-place.”

The 34-apartment complex is located at 2237 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard between 22nd and 23rd Streets. It replaces 12 vacant lots and will serve individuals with low to very-low income.

“The ability to visit with their neighbors and their friends in a community setting, that in itself enriches life,” Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Gena Harris said. “And we’ve got to understand that that by itself means a lot, especially if you don’t have other family members coming in. It is good to have a community that’s right there at hand.”

“We are pleased to partner with Zion Baptist Church on this $7.1 million development project, which combines affordable housing with critical revitalization efforts,” HPI President and CEO Andrew Hawes said. “It fulfills HPI’s commitment to historic Russell though our Beyond 9th program, which focuses on increasing affordable housing opportunities and homeownership in West Louisville. Zion Manor II is part of a decade-long initiative to revitalize West Louisville through the building and preservation of affordable housing, the removal of blight, and the increase of owner-occupancy in Louisville’s West End.”

The opening of Zion Manor II completes HPI’s and Zion CDC’s intent to revitalize an entire city block with landscaped amenities.

All 34 apartments have already been leased.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.