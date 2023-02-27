Nobody hurt as crews continue to battle Roosters Wings fire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Firefighters are continuing to work on putting out a fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville, Indiana.

Clarksville firefighters responded to the fire after receiving a fire alarm on Monday just before 5 a.m. The firefighters noticed the building full of smoke when they got there. They went into the building and attacked the fire and then changed to defensive operations due to the smoke and heat, according to a release from the Clarksville town government.

Jeffersonville firefighters are helping extinguish the blaze and New Albany firefighters are on standby.

The release states that no one was hurt from the fire and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

