Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Person treated for smoke inhalation after New Albany house fire

The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.
The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.(New Albany fire Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a New Albany home Sunday evening.

New Albany firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the city’s east side. According to their Facebook post, crews arrived within three minutes and found a small fire on the second floor of the home.

(Story continues below)

Firefighters were able to help several people from the home, including two family pets.

The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.

NAFD said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by AMR ambulance crew. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
A man was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of a severe laceration to his arm after being...
Man charged in New Cut Road cutting says he was protecting himself
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

Latest News

Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
The Church of God on Georgetown Road was host to Governor Andy Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda...
Hundreds gather in Lexington to Lift Every Voice, celebrate Black History Month
According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested...
2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour