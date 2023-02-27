Person treated for smoke inhalation after New Albany house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a New Albany home Sunday evening.

New Albany firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the city’s east side. According to their Facebook post, crews arrived within three minutes and found a small fire on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to help several people from the home, including two family pets.

The fire was quickly contained and only one bedroom sustained damage.

NAFD said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by AMR ambulance crew. No other injuries were reported.

