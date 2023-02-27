Contact Troubleshooters
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt.
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews have declared a Clarksville restaurant a total loss following a heavy fire on Monday morning.

Clarksville firefighters responded to the Roosters restaurant at Greentree Boulevard after receiving a fire alarm on Monday just before 5 a.m.

The firefighters noticed the building full of smoke when they got there. They went into the building and attacked the fire and then changed to defensive operations due to the smoke and heat, according to a release from the Town of Clarksville.

Jeffersonville and New Albany firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

While no one was injured in the fire, Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs confirmed the building had been heavily damaged and is a total loss.

“I hate this for our community because this is an important business and a popular community gathering space for local residents,” said Skaggs.  “Especially with March Madness coming up, this will be a major loss for the business and for our community.”

The release states that no one was hurt from the fire and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

