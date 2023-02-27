Contact Troubleshooters
Spot Program to receive 700k federal grant to help Louisville’s at-risk youth

Spot Program to receive 700k federal grant to help Louisville's at-risk youth
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Spot program will receive a $700,000 federal grant that was announced Monday to help Louisville’s at-risk youth.

The Spot program offers free career resources for young adults ages 16-24 in the Louisville area.

“So you are missing an education, we can help connect you to education providers to do that,” KentuckianaWorks Executive Director Michael Gritton said. “If you are looking to try to get work, we help put you through a series of soft skills workshops to get you ready for work.”

Spot started two years ago as part of a partnership with Kentuckiana Works, Goodwill Industries and Louisville Metro to help youth most at risk of being impacted by violence in Louisville.

“Some of them have been involved in the court system, may have been accused of crimes, even convicted of things,” KentuckianaWorks Executive Director Michael Gritton said. “Whether it’s illnesses in the family, trauma in the neighborhood, a lot of times they just need a caring adult that can help them see what their future can be.”

Funding for the program will allow 100 more of Louisville’s at-risk youth to access support over the next two and a half years.

“Our city can only meet its potential when every young person from every neighborhood and every background has access to equal economic opportunities and support systems,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “And that’s what we are all about building here.”

Leaders described the program as a one-stop shop career and resource center for young people facing difficult circumstances. The program allows young adults to connect with coaches to map out a plan to achieve their goals.

“The Spot has really helped me to be able to realize it’s not as simple as black and white, it’s a rainbow of possibilities,”Spot student Kaylan Heath said.

To learn more, click or tap here.

