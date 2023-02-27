Contact Troubleshooters
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the 24-ounce bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.(Brindle Bottles via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Bindle Bottles due to the potential risk of lead poisoning.

The FDA said in a news release that there could be lead exposure in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle.

Unpackaged food stored in the bottom compartment of the bottle could be contaminated by the lead and pose health problems to people who eat it.

Some symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, weakness, nausea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported so far in connection with this problem.

The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the 24-ounce bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.

Anyone with a Brindle Bottle is eligible to receive at-home repair kits to rectify the issue by filling out a form at https://bindlebottle.com/pages/recall.

In the meantime, consumers are encouraged to stop using the dry storage compartment of the recalled bottles.

The company said the stainless-steel interior of the water bottle is unaffected by this issue so it is still safe to drink from the bottle.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

