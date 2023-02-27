Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found dead off I-65 North near Woodbine Street identified

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was found dead from a shooting over the weekend near Old Louisville has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed 40-year-old Louisville resident Jennifer S. McDermott died in the 300 block of Woodbine Street on Saturday around midnight.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed she was found by officers in the grassy area adjacent to I-65 Northbound near Woodbine Street.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the anonymous online crime tip portal.

