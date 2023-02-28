All lanes blocked on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard after reported vehicle fire
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264-East near Taylor Boulevard after a vehicle reportedly caught fire.
TRIMARC reported it happened around 10:08 p.m. near mile marker 9.
At least one vehicle is involved. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
No other information is available at this time.
