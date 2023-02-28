Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes blocked on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard after reported vehicle fire

All lanes blocked.
All lanes blocked.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264-East near Taylor Boulevard after a vehicle reportedly caught fire.

TRIMARC reported it happened around 10:08 p.m. near mile marker 9.

At least one vehicle is involved. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.

No other information is available at this time.

Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers

