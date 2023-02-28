Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bald eagle killed; authorities seeking leads on shooter

(John Maxwell | WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation officers are asking for help from the public to find the person who whot and killed a bald eagle.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Feb. 25 in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East. Conservation officers say the area is a heavily traveled.

A reward of up to $500 is possible for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the IDNR at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles pledges to legalize medical marijuana in first year as governor if elected
State leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Agriculture...
Gov. Beshear, AG Commish Quarles, others host event to highlight Hunger Free Kentucky Day
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Hazardous materials from Ohio train derailment transporting to Indiana facility
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K