ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown teenager has been crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA.

John Hardin High School posted this congratulating student MeShyia Bradshaw for winning.

She’s a junior at John Hardin High School and this win means she will go on to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Congratulations, MeShyia!

