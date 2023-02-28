Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Petersburg woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling over $156,000.

According to a release, 47-year-old Ellen Corn has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts of wire fraud.

Officials say Corn is accused of embezzling that money from ‘Mentors of Youth’, a Dubois County non-profit organization that facilitates a youth mentoring program.

According to court documents, Corn served as the Executive Director for Mentors of Youth from March 2017 through August 2022. During her employment, Corn had various financial responsibilities including entering all income and expenses into the organization’s accounting software.

Officials say over the five-year period, Corn allegedly stole more than $156,000 by using an organizational credit card for personal expenses without permission. She attempted to hide her unauthorized purchases by not entering them into the accounting software.

Corn is also accused of using the organization’s credit card to purchase goods and services from various businesses, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and to make payments to colleges. She also allegedly used the credit card to make electronic payments from the official business PayPal account to her personal PayPal account. Once the money showed in her PayPal account, she transferred them to her personal checking account.

Mentors for Youth of Dubois County released a statement in response to Corn’s arrest saying:

“For 35 years, Mentors for Youth, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters, has served a vital purpose in Dubois County. Our mission to facilitate relationships between local youth and caring adults has positively impacted innumerable individuals in this community. As we process the news of the arrest of our former director, we remain focused on this mission. Though deeply saddened by the actions of this individual, we are grateful for the members of both our local and federal law enforcement for their time and dedication to this investigation. We are also incredibly thankful for all the local partner organizations and community members that assisted us in becoming a stronger agency. Since uncovering this issue, we have worked hard to make substantive changes to ensure our policies and procedures will prevent this from occurring in the future. While our work in serving at-risk children was never compromised, we are genuinely sorry for any distress this may have caused. We will live up to our organization’s mission by ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity. As we move forward, we are determined to support more youth in our community. Thank you for your steadfast support of our mission.”

According to officials, if convicted of wire fraud, Corn faces up to 20 years in jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles pledges to legalize medical marijuana in first year as governor if elected
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
State leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Agriculture...
Gov. Beshear, AG Commish Quarles, others host event to highlight Hunger Free Kentucky Day
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA
Jameko Lee Hayden was arraigned May 5 on additional charges stemming from April 28 arrest on...
Murder suspect accepts plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old