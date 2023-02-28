Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calm Tuesday before warmth, wind, rain return

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning
  • Heavy rain, gusty winds Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is back in our Tuesday forecast. Highs max out in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies remain tonight as temperatures sit in the 40s.

The Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill is at 10:07 AM ET Wednesday; weather radios and certain tornado sirens will sound at that time. Most of tomorrow will be dry as clouds increase and temperatures soar into the 70s. Rain is expected later at night. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Another system moves in late Thursday into Friday with quite a bit of heavy rain. The track of this low is key; if the track trends north, stronger storms would be possible. If it trends south, some of our northern counties could have see some wintry weather. Keep a close eye on the forecast for the latest.

Here’s a look at some viewer photos sent to us yesterday. You can send us photo of your area when you download the WAVE Weather app:

