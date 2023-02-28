Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear, AG Commish Quarles, others host event to highlight Hunger Free Kentucky Day

State leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Agriculture...
State leaders, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles, gathered at the state capitol in Frankfort Tuesday for Hunger Free Kentucky Day.(Phil Pendleton)
By Brandon Robinson and Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Advocates gathered at the state capitol in Frankfort Tuesday for Hunger Free Kentucky Day.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Governor Andy Beshear and others were part of the program to stress how hunger impacts a lot of Kentuckians, sometimes as many as 1 in 8 and often 1 in 6 children.

Food pantry directors say it’s not just the poor that need food and often their clients do not fit a typical mold that most might expect to see.

“They are not always that person holding a sign, asking for food. Most often they are people going to work every day. The working poor,” Mandy Agee, from God’s Outreach Food Pantry said.

Last year, Feeding Kentucky served 75 million meals in partnership with 800 charitable feeding agencies.

Tuesday’s event ended with Governor Beshear signing a proclamation to end hunger.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles pledges to legalize medical marijuana in first year as governor if elected
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA
Jameko Lee Hayden was arraigned May 5 on additional charges stemming from April 28 arrest on...
Murder suspect accepts plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old