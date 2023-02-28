Gov. Beshear, AG Commish Quarles, others host event to highlight Hunger Free Kentucky Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Advocates gathered at the state capitol in Frankfort Tuesday for Hunger Free Kentucky Day.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Governor Andy Beshear and others were part of the program to stress how hunger impacts a lot of Kentuckians, sometimes as many as 1 in 8 and often 1 in 6 children.

Food pantry directors say it’s not just the poor that need food and often their clients do not fit a typical mold that most might expect to see.

“They are not always that person holding a sign, asking for food. Most often they are people going to work every day. The working poor,” Mandy Agee, from God’s Outreach Food Pantry said.

Last year, Feeding Kentucky served 75 million meals in partnership with 800 charitable feeding agencies.

Tuesday’s event ended with Governor Beshear signing a proclamation to end hunger.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.