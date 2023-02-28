Hazardous materials from Ohio train derailment transporting to Indiana facility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced there will be hazardous materials from the train derailment in East Palestine transported to a facility in Roachdale, Indiana.

That facility is in west central Indiana between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.

Gov. Eric Holcomb objects this decision from the EPA and issued the following statement:

“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision.

After learning third-hand that materials may be transported to our state yesterday, I directed my environmental director to reach out to the agency. The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.”

