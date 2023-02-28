Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hazardous materials from Ohio train derailment transporting to Indiana facility

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced there will be hazardous materials from the train derailment in East Palestine transported to a facility in Roachdale, Indiana.

That facility is in west central Indiana between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.

Gov. Eric Holcomb objects this decision from the EPA and issued the following statement:

“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision.

After learning third-hand that materials may be transported to our state yesterday, I directed my environmental director to reach out to the agency. The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.”

RELATED: Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.
Sen Braun: Biden must declassify lab leak intel
Exercises causing the noise includes aircraft maneuvers, weapon firing and more.
Increased noise expected near Fort Knox due to training exercises
Gov. Holcomb grants clemency to Posey Co. man with terminal illness
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire