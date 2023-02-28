LIVE: UofL students protest following university statement on transphobia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students gathered to protest Tuesday afternoon following the university’s statement on transphobia.

UofL Trans Rights Alliance, Sexuality and Gender Alliance, and allies protesting for redress after the university released a statement regarding two incidents where transgender students were mistreated.

A release said students demand solutions to the discrimination in housing and administration, the erasing of policy-compliant chalking, and transphobic violence from fraternity members.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

