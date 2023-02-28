Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s ditch line.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s ditch line.

Around 11:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police said they received a call to the area of Dixie Hwy near Bethany Memorial Cemetery on reports of a body found in the area by cemetery grounds crews.

According to LMPD Major Corey Robinson, the man was found by the ditch line and was not near any grave sites the time he was discovered.

The man was found face down and was pronounced dead at the location, Robinson said.

LMPD is handling the incident as a death investigation until the man’s cause of death can be determined or if foul play is involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Jameko Lee Hayden was arraigned May 5 on additional charges stemming from April 28 arrest on...
Murder suspect accepts plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old
Louisville City FC tickets now on sale
All lanes blocked.
Scene cleared after vehicle fire on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard