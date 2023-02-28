LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s ditch line.

Around 11:45 a.m., Louisville Metro Police said they received a call to the area of Dixie Hwy near Bethany Memorial Cemetery on reports of a body found in the area by cemetery grounds crews.

According to LMPD Major Corey Robinson, the man was found by the ditch line and was not near any grave sites the time he was discovered.

The man was found face down and was pronounced dead at the location, Robinson said.

LMPD is handling the incident as a death investigation until the man’s cause of death can be determined or if foul play is involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

This is a developing story.

