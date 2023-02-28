Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville City FC tickets now on sale

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets are now on sale for Louisville City FC’s 2023 home matches.

Single game tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at LouCity’s website or by calling (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours. High school and college students are eligible for an $8 single game rate by clicking or tapping here.

Season ticket memberships are on sale starting at $17 per game and includes benefits such as complimentary scarf, merchandise discount and savings from club partners.

Lynn Family Stadium gates open an hour before kickoff and ticket holders can visit the Fan Zone at the north/waterfront end of the venue that opens 90 minutes before the game starts.

Check out the theme nights list below:

March 25 (3 p.m. vs. El Paso Locomotive FC)

Boom stick giveaway at the home opener

April 8 (3 p.m. vs. Detroit City FC)

Free Easter egg hunt for the kids

April 15 (7:30 p.m. vs. San Antonio FC)

Purple Out T-shirt giveaway

College Night with $5 student tickets and postgame silent disco

May 13 (7:30 p.m. vs. Miami FC)

Bring your dog to Pups at the Pitch! Plus a pet-friendly giveaway

May 24 (7:30 p.m. vs. FC Tulsa)

Youth academy night with complimentary tickets for players

June 10 (8 p.m. vs. Memphis 901 FC)

Foam finger giveaway

June 24 (8 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Lights FC)

Pride Night with jersey towel giveaway

July 8 (8 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC)

Teacher Appreciation Night

July 12 (8 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

$2 pregame beers and hot dogs

July 22 (8 p.m. vs. Birmingham Legion FC)

Military Appreciation Night

July 29 (8 p.m. vs. Indy Eleven)

Fill the Fam with a flag giveaway

Aug. 9 (8 p.m. vs. Charleston Battery)

$2 pregame beers and hot dogs

Aug. 12 (8 p.m. vs. Rio Grande Valley FC)

Super Kid Night with headband giveaway

Aug. 26 (7:30 p.m. vs. Oakland Roots SC)

Theme TBA with giveaway

Sept. 16 (7:30 p.m. vs. San Diego Loyal SC)

Hispanic Heritage night with postgame fireworks

Oct. 7 (7:30 p.m. vs. Hartford Athletic)

Kick Cancer Night

Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies)

Fan Appreciation Night with blanket giveaway



