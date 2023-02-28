Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two co-workers are splitting a big win after buying Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets during their break.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased some tickets at the store, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The two won $100 off of a $30 ticket and decided to go big on a $50 500X ticket.

First, they uncovered a $500 win under the first spot.

“We were excited about the first win,” the co-workers said in a release. “We even did a little fist bump.”

The wins kept coming as the two uncovered prizes under every location. At the end, the two totaled their winnings to $50,000.

The two claimed their ticket one day later, which was also Mitchell’s birthday. After taxes, the two went home with $17,875 each.

“I’ll never forget it,” Mitchell said. “Definitely, a birthday to remember.”

Mitchell told lottery officials he plans to get a car and find housing while Trice said she’s putting her earnings toward rent and savings.

Kentucky Lottery said ValuMarket will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Jameko Lee Hayden was arraigned May 5 on additional charges stemming from April 28 arrest on...
Murder suspect accepts plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old
Louisville City FC tickets now on sale
All lanes blocked.
Scene cleared after vehicle fire on I-264 East near Taylor Boulevard
Bourbon
Local public officials discuss their opposition of the removal of the barrel tax