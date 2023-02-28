Louisville man sentenced over 29 years in prison on several drug-related charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced Friday to over 29 years in prison on multiple drug-related charges.

Terrell Trammell, 28, was sentenced to 29 years and four months years in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assaulting, impeding, or interfering with a federal officer.

Trammell’s sentence will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

“The significant sentence imposed by the Court is a result of the serious nature of the crimes committed by Mr. Trammell as well as his criminal past,” U.S. Attorney Bennett stated. “Individuals involved in drug dealing, illegal possession of firearms, and the assault of agents in the Western District should know they will face a lengthy term in federal prison for such conduct. I commend the work of our federal law enforcement partners, LMPD, and the prosecutors in this case.”

He was convicted by a federal jury following a four-day trial in November 2022.

Documents said between July 2020, and Nov. 5, 2020, Trammell, who was a multi-time convicted felon, conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Trammell sold fentanyl to an undercover informant in southern Jefferson County.

He was also accused of using juveniles to assist in possessing and distributing fentanyl and heroin, as well as in possessing and handling firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

A search warrant was executed on Nov. 5 at an apartment in the Valley Station area where agents seized an AR-style pistol, a Glock 9-millimeter pistol, and an extended magazine. Also seized were approximately 41 grams of fentanyl and two firearms.

Documents said prior to the execution of the warrant, Trammell and a 16-year-old crashed their vehicle into an FBI agent, injuring and pinning the agent between two vehicles.

“Stopping violent criminals, who pedal deadly narcotics, prey upon our youth, and assault those protecting our community, is one of the most important things law enforcement does,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Cohen. “The increase in assaults on federal law enforcement officers—and law enforcement in general is disturbing. It will not be tolerated. Hopefully, Trammell’s sentence sends the message that prosecution and prison are the end result of engaging in such conduct.”

