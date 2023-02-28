Louisville mayor declares first week in March as Severe Weather Awareness Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg joined first responders, city agencies and more to declare the first week in March as Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Greenberg said the week was created to help get the community prepared for any severe weather events.

“Being prepared for severe weather is important for the entire community, from our Metro first responders like Police, Fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 telecommunicators who are trained to respond to emergencies, to LG&E crews and employees across their business who are at the ready to jump into action to safely restore power and our residents and visitors who stay weather aware,” Greenberg said. “Everyone must play a role in being prepared.”

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide tornado safety drill is being conducted on March 1 at around 10:07 a.m.

During the drill, outdoor warning sirens will sound, weather alert radios will activate and the alert will be broadcast on TV and radio stations.

Residents were encouraged to use this time to have a safety plan prepared for severe weather.

“You want to get two ways to receive warnings,” John Gordon, Director of National Weather Service-Louisville. “You need to have a plan of action for your family, know where to go, be safe and be prepared.”

Officials shared tips to create a tornado plan, including:

Designate a tornado sheltering area in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. Basements are best, but if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet, or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building.

Ensure employee or family members know where the designated shelter is located.

If caught outdoors and unable to seek indoor shelter during a tornado warning, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of the potential for flooding.

Louisville Metro residents are also encouraged to sign up for LENSAlert to receive notifications from severe weather events directly on their phone.

For more information, click or tap here or download the Smart911 app.

