Louisville ‘SuperChef’ Darnell Ferguson opening pop-up restaurant Derby weekend

Darnell Ferguson
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Darnell Ferguson, a celebrity chef from Louisville, is creating a new pop-up restaurant experience taking place during Derby weekend.

Ferguson is partnering with DerbyVIP owner Joey Wagner to create “Round 149″ at the Muhammad Ali Center on May 5 and 6, according to a release.

From 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. both nights, diners will be treated to a five-course meal prepared by Ferguson, along with specialty cocktails.

“The Kentucky Derby is one of the greatest sporting events in the world so being able to create an amazing culinary experience for guests at the Muhammad Ali Center that is named for one of the greatest athletes of all-time is a blessing,” Ferguson said in a release. “Round 149 is going to be two great nights of dining and I cannot wait for guests to see the menu and taste the food.”

Ferguson is known as the owner of Louisville’s SuperChefs restaurant as well the host of Food Network’s Superchef Grudge Match.

Table reservations for Round 149 are limited, with tickets available for $500 a person. A portion of the proceeds go to support students participating in youth programs at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Dinner reservations can be made by emailing here.

