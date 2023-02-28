Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four...
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four others during the shooting Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner tells WKYT Lance Storz committed suicide Tuesday morning in the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others in the June 2022 shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

