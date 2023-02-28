Meade Co. officers arrest man on 20 counts of child pornography

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Meade county officers arrested a man they said was in pornographic images of young girls.

According to their Facebook post, detectives with the Meade County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on an electronic device belonging to Nicholas Dittmer on Feb. 27.

During the search, investigators said they found pornographic images of girls believed to be under the age of 12 years old.

Dittmer was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by minor under 12.

