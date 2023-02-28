Contact Troubleshooters
MSD training workers for flood fighting

Workers demonstrate the sand bagging machine
Workers demonstrate the sand bagging machine(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been another quiet year for communities along the Ohio River.

That hasn’t stopped training and maintenance work at MSD.

MSD showed WAVE News some of the training activities its workers have been undertaking. For example, they’re getting refreshed on installing removable flood walls and using the sandbagging machine.

It’s been five years since the last major flood on the Ohio River, and work to prepare for the next flood is underway constantly.

Contractors are replacing the street boxes that hold onto the base of the removable flood wall on Mellwood Avenue.

“They’ve been in since the 50s and we’re trying to get them replaced so they’re up to quality standards,” MSD Flood Protection Operations Director Dane Anderson said.

He said MSD crews are completing their training on installing the large metal walls.

“Try to train in advance, keep everybody up to speed, and as new employees come up as other people leave, we need to bring them up to refill them,” Anderson said.

All employees are trained in different flood response jobs. Anderson said they’ve invested in equipment to free up labor for other tasks. The sandbag filling machine can be run by four people, rather than the larger manual effort from years ago.

“Every area we’re trying to improve efficiency because once you get into a flood fight, the most important thing is efficient, effective, and quality work,” Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Anderson said MSD keeps working on backlogged projects to keep the flood-fighting system in tip-top shape.

“If you get into a flood fight and you go to put a truss in and that box is not fully stable and ready that’s going to be a weak link in your chain,” Anderson said.

It’s only a matter of time before the Ohio tests human engineering again.

MSD is planning to replace its Paddy’s Run flood pumping station in West Louisville.

MSD said the replacement will double the pump station’s capacity, and it will be online in 2026.

The project is part of a $683 million plan to rehabilitate MSD’s flood protection system.

