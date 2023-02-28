Murder suspect accepts plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed while walking home has accepted a plea deal.

Jameko Lee Hayden, 23, was arrested in April 2021 for the death of Christian Gwynn back in Dec. 2019.

Gwynn died after he was shot at the intersection of 43rd and Market Streets while walking home with a friend from a nearby restaurant.

Nearly two years after the charges, Hayden has accepted a plea deal and is facing ten years in prison.

In the deal, Hayden pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen firearm and fleeing or evading police.

Several other charges were entered as an Alford plea, where Hayden denied guilt but admits enough evidence for a conviction.

Those charges include complicity to second degree manslaughter, complicity to receiving stolen property and complicity to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Hayden is not eligible for probation and will receive one year of credit for the time already served for this case.

Sentencing for Hayden is scheduled for Apr. 17.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.